MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav’s move to ‘leave’ YSRC creates flutter in party

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Speculation over YSRC MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav’s ‘move’ to switch loyalties created a flutter in political circles here on Tuesday. Vamsi who has been sailing with the YSRC since the inception of the party, has emerged as one of the key leaders in Visakhapatnam.

In the 2014 elections, he unsuccessfully contested against Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu of TDP from Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency. He was denied the party ticket in 2019, and the YSRC leadership fielded Akkaramani Vijaya Nirmala from Vizag East. Denial of party ticket to Vamsi had caused a heartburn to his followers, who went on a rampage.

However, Vamsi pacified his supporters as per the directive of the YSRC leadership. He was the front-runner for the mayor's post in the GVMC elections held later. However, he was disappointed again as the YSRC leadership selected G Hari Venkata Kumari for the mayor post. Vamsi was elected to the Legislative Council in the local bodies quota in November 2021.

When the YSRC leadership named Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana as the coordinator of Vizag East, replacing Vijaya Nirmala, Vamsi remained silent. As part of its ‘Mission 175’, the YSRC had chosen Satyanarayana to take on Ramakrishna Babu, who won from Vizag East thrice.

Vamsi belongs to the Yadava community, which is one of the major communities in the Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency. He has reportedly decided to quit YSRC with which he has been associated since its inception.

It is speculated that Vamsi is scheduled to meet Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in a day or two to formally join the JSP. He is said to have told his followers that the MLAs and MPs of Visakhapatnam are not giving due importance to MLCs, and BCs have been relegated to the back benches in the Legislative Council without allowing them to speak in the House on people’s issues.

Speaking to media persons, Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath said, “Vamsi may not leave the YSRC. The party has given him priority all along and there is no reason for Vamsi to quit the party. However, if Vamsi chooses to leave the YSRC, it will be suicidal for him.”

