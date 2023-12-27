Talks between government, Anganwadi union leaders fail in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Talks between Anganwadi unions’ leaders and the government failed to yield positive results on Tuesday. Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, who chaired the meeting, appealed to the representatives of the Anganwadi workers and helpers’ associations to give the State government some more time to resolve their issues. Subsequently, the Anganwadi workers decided to continue their agitations until their demands were fulfilled.

They have been protesting for the last two weeks and seeking official recognition of Anganwadi workers, helpers, and mini-workers as government employees, with a minimum wage set at Rs 26,000, among other demands.

Government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, and other officials advised them to postpone the strike until Sankranti as take-home ration had to be distributed to pregnant women, infants, and children through Anganwadi centres from January 5. However, the union leaders refused the request.

Pointing out that 10 of the 11 demands put forth by the Anganwadi workers were resolved last week, the officials said the State government has increased the retirement age from 60 to 62 years and promotion age from 45 to 50 years, and enhanced TA and DAs. Service benefits for Anganwadi workers were increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for Anganwadi workers and from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 for helpers, they added.

The Anganwadi unions’ demands to hike their honorarium will be addressed after Sankranti, Botcha said.

CITU State general secretary M Subbaravamma, AP Anganwadi Workers and Helpers union president GV Rani, vice- president Supraja, and others were present during the meeting.

