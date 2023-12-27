Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu man held in Andhra, Rs 2.3-lakh red sanders seized

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Forest department officials arrested a wood-cutter and seized 35 red sanders logs worth Rs 2.35 lakh at Yeddulakonda under Siddavatam town beat, said Forest Range officer Kalavathi.

Addressing the media at Siddavatam, FRO Kalavathi said that a team of forest staff conducted a combing operation in Lankamala forest under Siddavatam 2-town beat on Monday and the staff found a group of persons cutting red sanders at Yeddulakonda and rushed to the spot. The forest staff arrested a wood cutter Perumal Subrahmani, from Dharmapuri district in Tamil Nadu.

The Forest Range Officer informed that they have launched a manhunt to arrest seven other wood-cutters, who have fled away into the forest area.

A case was registered on the incident and investigation is on. The accused has been shifted to Tirupati for producing him before the court.FRO Kalavathi explained that they have been intensifying combing operations to curb the illegal trade and transportation of red sanders.

