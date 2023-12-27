Yoga guru from Oz embarks on 6.4k km journey

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Inspired and motivated by the preachings of Jagadguru Adi Sankaracharya, and his Advaita principle, a 31-year-old Australian yoga teacher embarked on a spiritual journey to visit all four Sankaracharya peethas, Char Dhams and birthplace of Adi Sankaracharya at Kaldy in Kerala on foot.

Determined to get self-enlightenment through yoga, meditation and music, Jordy Morey, a resident of Perth city in Western Australia, developed an interest in yoga and meditation, and began her 6,400 km journey 40 days ago after having darshan at Puri Jagannath temple.“I took this pilgrimage on foot to help bring awareness on women empowerment and the impact of yoga and mediation in one’s life,” she said.

Jordy’s day starts by waking up at 3.30 am and meditating till 6.30 am. She begins her journey at around 8 am till 5 pm with a brief two or three stops. Later, till around 6.30 pm she interacts with the public and finishes her dinner. She takes shelter at various places with the support of local yoga gurus and spiritual societies.

In Ongole, local MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy met Jordy and appreciated her mission to visit Indian pilgrim places on foot. “All youth, particularly women, should take Jordy as a model, who stood tall to convey the woman’s power and commitment towards all challenges and also spread the message of taking healthy natural foods for healthy life,” MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said.

Later in the day, she stayed at Arya Vysya Bhavan near the RTC depot on Sunday and the next day she visited a few local temples and started her journey through the trunk road to reach her next halting station in Nellore via Kavali. Before leaving, Jordy interacted with a few media persons and explained briefly about her pilgrimage tour. Arya Vysya sangham leader Radha Ramana Gupta Jandhyam and Patanjali Yoga state president Balaji Yogacharya, met Jordy and conveyed their best wishes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ONGOLE: Inspired and motivated by the preachings of Jagadguru Adi Sankaracharya, and his Advaita principle, a 31-year-old Australian yoga teacher embarked on a spiritual journey to visit all four Sankaracharya peethas, Char Dhams and birthplace of Adi Sankaracharya at Kaldy in Kerala on foot. Determined to get self-enlightenment through yoga, meditation and music, Jordy Morey, a resident of Perth city in Western Australia, developed an interest in yoga and meditation, and began her 6,400 km journey 40 days ago after having darshan at Puri Jagannath temple.“I took this pilgrimage on foot to help bring awareness on women empowerment and the impact of yoga and mediation in one’s life,” she said. Jordy’s day starts by waking up at 3.30 am and meditating till 6.30 am. She begins her journey at around 8 am till 5 pm with a brief two or three stops. Later, till around 6.30 pm she interacts with the public and finishes her dinner. She takes shelter at various places with the support of local yoga gurus and spiritual societies. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Ongole, local MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy met Jordy and appreciated her mission to visit Indian pilgrim places on foot. “All youth, particularly women, should take Jordy as a model, who stood tall to convey the woman’s power and commitment towards all challenges and also spread the message of taking healthy natural foods for healthy life,” MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said. Later in the day, she stayed at Arya Vysya Bhavan near the RTC depot on Sunday and the next day she visited a few local temples and started her journey through the trunk road to reach her next halting station in Nellore via Kavali. Before leaving, Jordy interacted with a few media persons and explained briefly about her pilgrimage tour. Arya Vysya sangham leader Radha Ramana Gupta Jandhyam and Patanjali Yoga state president Balaji Yogacharya, met Jordy and conveyed their best wishes. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp