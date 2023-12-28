Andhra Pradesh High Court seeks more info on aid to Annamayya deluge victims 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday suggested the petitioner, who sought the court’s intervention in the provision of aid to victims of the deluge following the collapse of the Annamayya Project earthen bund in the undivided Kadapa district, to submit a list of the victims who have not received government assistance so far. The petitioner was advised to do a field study before submitting the list.

BJP leader N Ramesh Naidu filed a PIL in the High Court seeking court directions to the government to compensate the victims. Hearing the plea, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, directed the State government to file an additional affidavit detailing the process of identifying the victims, who are yet to receive compensation.

Petitioners’ counsel R Gopalakrishna said the deluge saw people of 10 villages affected. Special Government pleader Suman said compensation to victims was paid.

