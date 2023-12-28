Andhra Pradesh High Court takes serious view of mining in grazing lands

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious view of permissions issued for mining in the lands earmarked as grazing lands, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday questioned the revenue department as to how can it issue a No Objection Certificate for permitting mining in the grazing lands.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by P Sivakumar challenging the government officials issuing No Objection Certificate for undertaking mining activity in the lands earmarked as grazing lands at Kadiriveedu village in Satyavedu mandal of Tirupati district, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, asked the government if any action was initiated against the tahsildar concerned, while opining that the official concerned should have been removed from the post.

