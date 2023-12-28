Andhra Pradesh logs four fresh Covid cases in 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four new Covid-19 cases were reported in the State within 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday. The State also reported four recoveries, taking the active caseload to 32.

Director of Health K Padmavathi said as any as 327 RT-PCR tests were performed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, according to the district health officials, four more cases, including two cases in Kurnool district and two Anantapur district, were reported after 10 am on Wednesday.

