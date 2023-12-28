Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh logs four fresh Covid cases in 24 hours

Director of Health K Padmavathi said as any as 327 RT-PCR tests were performed on Wednesday. 

Published: 28th December 2023 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 11:17 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four new Covid-19 cases were reported in the State within 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday. The State also reported four recoveries, taking the active caseload to 32.

Meanwhile, according to the district health officials, four more cases, including two cases in Kurnool district and two Anantapur district, were reported after 10 am on Wednesday.

