Every GO should be uploaded on public domain to make people aware of it: High Court

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to upload GOs on the public domain and come up with modalities to categorize GOs as A, B, C, and D. It posted the matter for an in-depth hearing after four weeks.

GMNS Devi of Nellore, K Srinivasa Rao of Guntur, advocate SR Anjaneyulu, Teluguone.com digital media managing director K Ravi Shankar, and C Singaiah of Parchur mandal in Bapatla district filed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions in the High Court challenging the government’s action of not uploading the GOs on GOIR website and only uploading GOs in a limited number on AP Gazette website.

When the petitions came up for hearing, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, questioned the yardstick employed for categorizing GOs as secret, very secret, and confidential. He stated that every GO should be uploaded to the public domain and if it is confidential, the same can be mentioned in it.

It further observed that if GO 1 and GO 18 are uploaded, what about the GOs in between the numbers? People have the right to know what is in those GOs.

The petitioners’ counsel said that compared to the past only 5%of the GOs are being uploaded on the public domain, thus denying the right of the people to express their objections if any.

Special Government Pleader C Suman said important GOs are being uploaded the very next day and ordinary ones are being uploaded six days after they have been issued.

PIL filed against 'why AP needs Jagan'

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has posted a hearing of the Public Interest Litigation filed seeking directions to the government officials and employees not to participate in the ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ program, after four weeks. K Venkaiah, a journalist from Mangalagiri, had filed the PIL seeking directions not to utilize public funds for the ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ campaign. When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the State government sought more time to file counter, following which it was posted for hearing after four weeks

