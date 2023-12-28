Film director Ram Gopal Varma complains to DGP against Rs 1 crore bounty offer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Film director Ram Gopal Varma lodged a complaint with Director General of Police Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday against activist Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao and a vernacular TV channel news anchor.

RGV took strong exception to the remarks made by Srinivasa Rao offering Rs 1 crore bounty on his head. In his complaint to the DGP, the director of Vyuham urged the police to take stringent action against the person and the TV channel management for creating panic among the public and provoking others (fans of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan) to attack him.

Varma took X and shared clips from a live television debate on Tuesday in which Srinivasa Rao offered a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

“The role of TV channel management provoking others to rage up on me and create harm is visible. The issue has to be probed thoroughly to ascertain the role of the managing director and others involved in it,” RGV said.

Oh ok , so u also are endorsing giving CONTRACT KILLINGS and asking CONTRACT KILLERS on live tv to CUT PEOPLE’S HEADS OFF for monetary rewards ? Is this ur personal stand or is it also the stand of ur @abntelugutv channel also ? https://t.co/xQhCgJ7VJs — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 27, 2023

GANTA FILES PIL IN HC AGAINST ‘VYUHAM’ RELEASE

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday posted the hearing of the PIL filed by TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao against the release of Ram Gopal Varma’s movie ‘Vyuham’ after Sankranti vacation. When the PIL came up for hearing, his counsel was not present, following which case hearing was posted after Sankranti

