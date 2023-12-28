Home States Andhra Pradesh

Film director Ram Gopal Varma complains to DGP against Rs 1 crore bounty offer

Varma took X and shared clips from a live television debate on Tuesday in which Srinivasa Rao offered a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head. 

Published: 28th December 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Gopal Varma. (File Photo)

Ram Gopal Varma. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Film director Ram Gopal Varma lodged a complaint with Director General of Police Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday against activist Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao and a vernacular TV channel news anchor. 

RGV took strong exception to the remarks made by Srinivasa Rao offering Rs 1 crore bounty on his head. In his complaint to the DGP, the director of Vyuham urged the police to take stringent action against the person and the TV channel management for creating panic among the public and provoking others (fans of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan) to attack him. 

Varma took X and shared clips from a live television debate on Tuesday in which Srinivasa Rao offered a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head. 

“The role of TV channel management provoking others to rage up on me and create harm is visible. The issue has to be probed thoroughly to ascertain the role of the managing director and others involved in it,” RGV said.

GANTA FILES PIL IN HC AGAINST ‘VYUHAM’ RELEASE
The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday posted the hearing of the PIL filed by TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao against the release of Ram Gopal Varma’s movie ‘Vyuham’ after Sankranti vacation. When the PIL came up for hearing, his counsel was not present, following which case hearing was posted after Sankranti

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Gopal Varma activist Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao news anchor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp