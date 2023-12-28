Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fog likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh for next three days

The fog and the subsequent visibility issues caused a minor accident as three cars, a private bus, and a tanker collided at Kommadi Centre near Anandapuram in Vizag on Wednesday.

Published: 28th December 2023 10:57 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast indicating the likelihood of foggy conditions in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next three days, starting on December 28. According to officials from IMD (Amaravati), the affected regions include North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP).

The fog is expected to persist for approximately two-and-a-half to three hours, with the most significant impact anticipated between 5 am and 8 am. Additionally, some lingering fog may be experienced beyond this time frame in the specified coastal areas. Experts attribute these conditions to the prevalence of lower tropospheric north-easterly and easterly winds over the southern State and Yanam.

The fog and the subsequent visibility issues caused a minor accident as three cars, a private bus, and a tanker collided at Kommadi Centre near Anandapuram in Vizag on Wednesday. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. Vizag DCP K Srinivas Rao said police will step up vigil at key junctions to mitigate the risk of such incidents.

