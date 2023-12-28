Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu  joins YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh 

Ambati Rayudu was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed Rayudu by putting a YSRCP scarf around his neck and embracing him. (Photo| X)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Thursday joined the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

"In the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSRCP at the CM's camp office," YSRCP said in a post on social media platform X.

Reddy welcomed Rayudu by putting a YSRCP scarf around his neck and embracing him.

Rayudu had represented the Indian cricket team in international tournaments and also participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) apart from having played for several state cricket bodies.

Of late, the former cricketer has been reaching out to the masses through various programmes.

