Four-year-old boy goes missing from GGH in Nellore, mom suspects abduction racket

NELLORE: A four-year-old boy went missing under mysterious circumstances from the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nellore city on December 25, leaving his ailing mother distraught.

The boy, a resident of Rama Koti Nagar, was brought to the GGH by his mother, P Tirupatamma, who has been battling an unspecified life-threatening illness and seeking treatment at the hospital.

According to the complaint lodged by the mother, the four-year-old disappeared from the hospital premises at around 4 pm on Christmas day.

The mother suspected that her son might have fallen prey to an abduction racket active in the hospital.

Narrating her ordeal, Tirupatamma said, “A week ago, some people approached and asked me to hand over my son to them. A man claiming to be a pastor from Rajamahendravaram said he would admit my son to a hostel and provide education. But I refused. For two days, he tried to lure my son with food and clothes”.

The mother alleges the same man, with the help of a hospital staff, is behind her son’s disappearance. Based on her complaint, Dargamitta CI BV Subba Rao registered a case and launched a search operation for the missing boy.

It was learnt that Tirupatamma has been living close to the hospital premises after leaving her home due to some family disputes.

GGH staff used to provide her food and medication as she is too ill to fend for herself and relies wholly on the hospital, said the CI. He appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help trace the missing boy’s whereabouts.

