Giddalur YSRC MLA Anna Rambabu not to contest ensuing election on health grounds

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a sudden development, Giddalur YSRC MLA Anna Rambabu has announced that he will not contest the ensuing Assembly elections, citing health reasons.

A section of leaders made allegations about Rambabu that he was acting against a particular caste, and they even held community-based camps to fight against him. The dissident activities had become a big headache to the MLA, and he launched a counterattack. A few days ago, rumours were spread on social media platforms that the MLA was planning to switch over to the JSP.

Announcing his decision on Wednesday, the MLA expressed his dissatisfaction over the YSRC district leadership’s inaction against those who were working against him.

Rambabu said, “As I have undergone cervical surgery recently, my doctors suggested 4 months of complete rest. With this, I am unable to contest the next Assembly elections. Though Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured me of a party ticket from Giddalur, I am unable to put all my efforts into the election in the present state of health. Thus I have decided not to contest the ensuing elections.”

The MLA reiterated that he will remain in the ruling YSRC and not join any other political party. “All the speculation regarding my switch over to other political parties is baseless. I will be with the YSRC. I will support the YSRC candidate whoever may be from Giddalur wholeheartedly in the ensuing elections,” he vowed.

The MLA, however, expressed his dissatisfaction over Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy’s family politics in Prakasam district.

Criticizing the role of Magunta family in district politics, Rambabu said Prakasam people have been supporting it for the past three generations.

The family, however, has not done anything to the district, and still, it is planning to field their next-generation representative in the coming elections, which is not at all acceptable. “I strongly oppose the Magunta family in the district politics. I welcome any other person from any background instead of Magunta family in this regard,” the MLA added.

