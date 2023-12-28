Guntur Zilla Parishad approves Rs 1,737 crore budget for ’24-25

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The annual budget of Rs 1,737 crore was passed in the Zilla Parishad general body meeting for the erstwhile Guntur district here on Wednesday. The meeting was held under the leadership of ZP Chairman Henry Christina.

Guntur District Collector Venu Gopal Reddy, Palnadu District Joint Collector Shyam Prasad, Bapatla District Collector Ranji Bhasha, MLC Lakshman Reddy, Ponnuru MLA Kilari Rosaiah, and officials of various departments from Guntur, Palnadu, and Bapatla districts participated in the meeting.

ZP officials prepared an annual budget of over Rs 1,737 crore in the first-level committee meeting which was held a few days ago. After discussing various issues, the annual budget for 2024-25 including a total income of Rs 869.01 crore, Rs 828.83 crore expenditure, and a balance of Rs 40 crore was passed in the meeting. The ZP officials will send the proposals to the State government.

ZP Chairperson Henry Christina said, under Jagananna Vidya Jyothi, Class X study materials for 14,380 English medium, and 23,927 Telugu medium students have been distributed with Rs 77 lakh in ZP schools.

