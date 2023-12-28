Lokesh says no going back from Mangalagiri

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Now, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has shifted his focus to Mangalagiri, from where he is going to contest the ensuing elections.

Addressing a meeting of TDP cadre on Wednesday, Lokesh said, “I contested from Mangalagiri Assembly segment in the last elections, where the TDP has never emerged victorious. Despite being defeated, I have not deserted Mangalagiri.”

Maintaining that he has completely mingled with the people of Mangalagiri, Lokesh said he has implemented 27 welfare schemes in the constituency with his own funds.

Lokesh said when he was defeated, some people made fun of him, and even TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu too asked him whether he wanted to contest from there again. “I have made it clear that there is no question of going back,” he asserted.

