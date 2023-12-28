Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh says no going back from Mangalagiri

Lokesh said when he was defeated from Mangalagiri, some people made fun of him, and even TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu too asked him whether he wants to contest from here again.

Published: 28th December 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Now, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has shifted his focus to Mangalagiri, from where he is going to contest the ensuing elections.

Addressing a meeting of TDP cadre on Wednesday, Lokesh said, “I contested from Mangalagiri Assembly segment in the last elections, where the TDP has never emerged victorious. Despite being defeated, I have not deserted Mangalagiri.” 

Maintaining that he has completely mingled with the people of Mangalagiri, Lokesh said he has implemented 27 welfare schemes in the constituency with his own funds.

Lokesh said when he was defeated, some people made fun of him, and even TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu too asked him whether he wanted to contest from there again. “I have made it clear that there is no question of going back,” he asserted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Nara Lokesh Mangalagiri elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp