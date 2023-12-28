YSRC may announce another rejig soon

P Hareesh By

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLAs from Rayalaseema and North Andhra continue to flock to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp office as the ruling party is likely to announce another reshuffle of coordinators in the Assembly constituencies in a day or two. It may be recalled that the YSRC had appointed new coordinators for 11 Assembly constituencies, following which at least four ministers were shifted to different seats.

Regional coordinators have reportedly summoned several MLAs to inform them of the decision of the YSRC leadership to drop them. While some legislators are unhappy with the decision, others said they would work as per the party's directions.

After completing the process of choosing Assembly coordinators for the erstwhile East Godavari district, the YSRC leadership has reportedly shifted its focus to north Andhra, particularly Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts.

While some of the MLAs may be dropped from the seats, others might be given an MLA or MP ticket for another seat, sources said.

Dissidence is quite common in any party before elections, says Sajjala

Some of the prominent leaders were asked to meet their regional coordinators in Tadepalle were Karanam Dharma Sree (Chodavaram), Golla Babu Rao (Payakaraopet), A Adeep Raj (Pendurthi), Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar (Visakhapatnam South). It has been learnt that Dharma Sree has been asked to contest from Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat.

He is likely to be replaced by IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath. Similarly, Golla Babu Rao is likely to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha, while sitting MP from Amalapuram SC constituency Chinta Anuradha might be asked to contest from Payakaraopet. According to sources, Adeep Raj is unlikely to get a ticket as he has been facing strong dissidence internally. Ganesh Kumar, who won on a TDP ticket but has been supporting the YSRC, might not be retained as well.

In the Rayalaseema region, YSRC MLAs from Kadiri and Yemmiganur -- PV Siddha Reddy and K Chennakesava Reddy respectively -- are unlikely to be renominated. Chennakesava Reddy had reportedly informed the leadership that he was not inclined to contest the elections, considering his age. Speaking on the ongoing exercise, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said she will adhere to Jagan's decision. “If he wants my service for the party, I will oblige. I am sure he will not disappoint any leader,” she added.

Stating that dissidence is common in any party before elections, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy remarked, “Our party is in good form. That is why the leaders are vying for tickets. If there is no competition, then one can say that the party is weak.” After holding discussions with the MLAs, regional coordinators, including Botcha Satyanarayana, V Vijayasai Reddy, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, and Marri Rajasekhar, closeted with Jagan to finalise the list of coordinators.

