YSRC MLC joins Jana Sena, terms it homecoming 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dissident YSRC MLC C Vamsi Krishna Yadav from Visakhapatnam joined the Jana Sena in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday, along with his followers. The JSP chief welcomed Vamsi by bestowing him with party colours.

Speaking after joining the party, Vamsi said more YSRC leaders are planning to quit the party and join the JSP. He said he was in politics much before the inception of the YSRC, later joined the party and strove to strengthen it wholeheartedly. “But, everyone is aware of what happened to me in the YSRC,” he observed.

Describing his entry into the JSP as a homecoming to him, Vamsi said the main reason for joining Jana Sena is the deep impression left by Pawan Kalyan on him. “I will strive to strengthen the JSP in Uttarandhra and make Pawan Kalyan the next Chief Minister,” he asserted.

Making it clear that ensuring a better future for Andhra Pradesh is the ultimate goal of Jana Sena, Pawan Kalyan said the party will play a key role in taking the State to the top in every sector.

Expressing happiness over Vamsi joining the party, he said several leaders joined the YSRC believing that it would help in the betterment of North Andhra, but when it was not to be the case, several of them are coming out now. Vamsi worked with me in the Yuva Rajyam wing of the Praja Rajyam Party earlier,” he said.

On the occasion, the JSP chief pointed out that those who worked in Yuva Rajyam had grown in stature and emerged as big leaders in both Telugu States. “I want to see Vamsi grow as a State leader, and he will be given due importance in the party,” he promised.

JDP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar opined that the party will further strengthen in North Andhra with Vamsi’s entry.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya, granddaughter of DK Audikesavulu Naidu, former TTD chairman and MP, joined the Jana Sena Party in the presence of Pawan Kalyan. Welcoming her to the party, Pawan Kalyan said, “Chaitanya has been doing social service through her trust. She wants to serve people more by joining the JSP.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Dissident YSRC MLC C Vamsi Krishna Yadav from Visakhapatnam joined the Jana Sena in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday, along with his followers. The JSP chief welcomed Vamsi by bestowing him with party colours. Speaking after joining the party, Vamsi said more YSRC leaders are planning to quit the party and join the JSP. He said he was in politics much before the inception of the YSRC, later joined the party and strove to strengthen it wholeheartedly. “But, everyone is aware of what happened to me in the YSRC,” he observed. Describing his entry into the JSP as a homecoming to him, Vamsi said the main reason for joining Jana Sena is the deep impression left by Pawan Kalyan on him. “I will strive to strengthen the JSP in Uttarandhra and make Pawan Kalyan the next Chief Minister,” he asserted. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Making it clear that ensuring a better future for Andhra Pradesh is the ultimate goal of Jana Sena, Pawan Kalyan said the party will play a key role in taking the State to the top in every sector. Expressing happiness over Vamsi joining the party, he said several leaders joined the YSRC believing that it would help in the betterment of North Andhra, but when it was not to be the case, several of them are coming out now. Vamsi worked with me in the Yuva Rajyam wing of the Praja Rajyam Party earlier,” he said. On the occasion, the JSP chief pointed out that those who worked in Yuva Rajyam had grown in stature and emerged as big leaders in both Telugu States. “I want to see Vamsi grow as a State leader, and he will be given due importance in the party,” he promised. JDP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar opined that the party will further strengthen in North Andhra with Vamsi’s entry. Meanwhile, Chaitanya, granddaughter of DK Audikesavulu Naidu, former TTD chairman and MP, joined the Jana Sena Party in the presence of Pawan Kalyan. Welcoming her to the party, Pawan Kalyan said, “Chaitanya has been doing social service through her trust. She wants to serve people more by joining the JSP.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp