Andhra CM to give aid under 3 schemes to be given in Jan & Feb

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to disburse financial assistance under YSR Pension Kanuka, Cheyutha and Aasara schemes in January and February next year. He will also inaugurate the 125-ft statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada on January 19.

During a meeting on Thursday to review the arrangements for the four programmes, Jagan directed district Collectors to implement the three welfare schemes efficiently.

Further, Jagan pointed out that in line with his election promise, he will distribute the enhanced pension of Rs 3,000 to over 66 lakh beneficiaries on January 1, 2024. He instructed the officials to ensure proper arrangements are in place for disbursal of the aid under YSR Aasara and Cheyutha from January 23 to 31 and February 5 to 14 respectively.

The Chief Minister explained that as the government hiked social pension to Rs 3,000 from Rs 1,000 and with the increase in the number of beneficiaries to 66 lakh from 33 lakh in the last four-a-half-years, expenditure has raised to Rs 1,950 crore under the YSRC regime from Rs 400 crore under the previous TDP rule. He directed the officials to highlight the same to the people.

Stating that pension is being delivered to beneficiaries on the first of every month, he said as many as 1.7 lakh eligible persons who were left out from the scheme would be added to the beneficiaries’ list even before the bi-annual programme on January 5, taking the total number of pensioners to 66,34,742 and the monthly expenditure to Rs 1,968 crore.

Jagan directed the MLAs, volunteers, and other local people’s representatives to participate in the eight-day Pension Kanuka programme beginning January 1 in every mandal. He said he would join the programme at Kakinada on January 3. “Braving all odds, we are incurring around Rs 23,000 crore annually on pension scheme,” he said.

Further, the Chief Minister said his government has helped in the strengthening of self-help groups through schemes like YSR Cheyuta, YSR Aasara and YSR Sunna Vaddi (zero interest), and thereby reviving rural economy.

The objective of YSR Aasara and YSR Cheyutha programmes is to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for women, he said, adding that the success stories of pensioners and other beneficiaries should be presented in video format.

“The best video makers will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 at village, mandal, constituency and district levels respectively,” he explained. He added that volunteers will be presented with Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards on February 15-16.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the government has so far spent Rs 19,195 crore and Rs 14,129 crore for YSR Aasara and YSR Cheyuta respectively. He added that campaigns will be conducted to raise awareness on how these programmes have successfully transformed the lives of beneficiaries.

Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy, Special Chief Secretaries Ajay Jain (Village and ward Secretariats), Y Sri Lakshmi (PR&RD), B Rajasekhar (Rural Development), and other senior officials were present.

