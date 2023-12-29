Andhra minister ridicules Naidu’s ‘guarantee’ for future

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh challenged the opposition TDP leaders for an open debate on the implementation of manifesto by the previous regime and the present YSRC government. The YSRC held Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Penamaluru constituency of Krishna district and Rayachoti in Annamayya on Thursday.

Senior YSRC leaders from BC, SC, ST and minority communities, including Deputy Chief Ministers SB Amzath Basha and K Narayana Swamy, and MLAs G Srikanth Reddy and K Parthasarathi participated in the bus yatra sensitising the people about the welfare and development initiatives of the YSRC government in the last four-and-a-half years.

Addressing the gathering at Penamaluru, Ramesh said, “TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who himself lacks clarity on his own party’s future, is going to the town with Bhavishyathuku Guarantee.”

Narayana Swamy accused Naidu of exploiting Dalits and backward communities as a mere vote bank and disregarding their welfare by not fulfilling the promises made to them.

Addressing a gathering at Rayachoti, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh said, “Under Jagan’s leadership, the empowerment of our youth is evident. It is a fact that the government school students visited the prestigious United Nations headquarters during Jagan’s regime, which highlighted the revolutionary reforms introduced in the education sector.”

Rayachoti MLA G Srikanth Reddy hailed Jagan for providing welfare benefits worth Rs 934 crore to the people in the constituency through direct benefit transfer schemes. Additionally, another Rs 355 crore benefits were extended to the people through non-DBT in the last four-and-a-half years, he added.

