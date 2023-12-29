Home States Andhra Pradesh

Changes in YSRC part of strategy: YV Subba Reddy

On making Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State, he said the process is getting delayed due to legal hurdles.

Published: 29th December 2023 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

YV Subba Reddy

YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ruling YSRC is going ahead with its strategy ‘Why not 175’ in the ensuing elections, and the recent change of Assembly constituency coordinators/incharges is part of it, said party regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Subba Reddy said, “Dissatisfaction among some leaders in the process is quite natural. Incharges are being changed wherever the party leadership feels it necessary. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the party rank and file to coordinate with the new leaders.”

Citing the instance of YSRC MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav leaving the party, Subba Reddy said the MLC ticket was given to him so as to render social justice to Backward Classes.

“Even after being made the MLC, Vamsi left the YSRC, there is no loss for the YSRC with the desertion of a few leaders. The changes are being made based on the winning chances of candidates in the ensuing elections. Everyone in the party should work together for a landslide victory in 2024 with better understanding,” he asserted.

“Though TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan are conspiring against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he will come out unscathed in the ensuing elections. The ongoing welfare schemes and development programmes in Andhra Pradesh will ensure the victory of Jagan,” he averred.

On making Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State, he said the process is getting delayed due to legal hurdles.

“Jagan will start functioning from Visakhapatnam soon after overcoming all the legal hurdles,” Subba Reddy added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC YV Subba Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp