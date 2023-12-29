Changes in YSRC part of strategy: YV Subba Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ruling YSRC is going ahead with its strategy ‘Why not 175’ in the ensuing elections, and the recent change of Assembly constituency coordinators/incharges is part of it, said party regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Subba Reddy said, “Dissatisfaction among some leaders in the process is quite natural. Incharges are being changed wherever the party leadership feels it necessary. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the party rank and file to coordinate with the new leaders.”

Citing the instance of YSRC MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav leaving the party, Subba Reddy said the MLC ticket was given to him so as to render social justice to Backward Classes.

“Even after being made the MLC, Vamsi left the YSRC, there is no loss for the YSRC with the desertion of a few leaders. The changes are being made based on the winning chances of candidates in the ensuing elections. Everyone in the party should work together for a landslide victory in 2024 with better understanding,” he asserted.

“Though TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan are conspiring against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he will come out unscathed in the ensuing elections. The ongoing welfare schemes and development programmes in Andhra Pradesh will ensure the victory of Jagan,” he averred.

On making Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State, he said the process is getting delayed due to legal hurdles.

“Jagan will start functioning from Visakhapatnam soon after overcoming all the legal hurdles,” Subba Reddy added.

