Garbage piles up as sanitation staff strike continues across Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM/GUNTUR/KURNOOL: Amid the municipal outsourcing sanitation workers’ strike, various regions in the State witnessed overflowing trash discarded on roads, filled dumpsters, and clogged drains.

The municipal outsourcing sanitation workers commenced their strike on December 16, urging the government to address long-pending issues, including the regularisation of employment and equal pay for equal work, as agreed upon after the 2019 regime change.

Guntur is facing a similar situation, with over 2,000 contract outsourcing staff and CLAP workers from the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) hitting the streets demanding the government to resolve their pending problems.

The situation at the areas such as Two Town, AT Agraharam, RTC Colony, Brodipet, Arundalpet, and others, worsening day by day with the public forced to bear with stinking dustbins.

GMC officials report that out of a total of 2,200 workers, 2,050 are on strike, leaving only 150 workers to manage sanitation duties in crucial areas.

In Visakhapatnam, over 3,500 contract outsourcing staff and approximately 650 Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) workers from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation are protesting, which resulted in the accumulation of garbage on the roadside.

The effects of the strike are evident as trash-filled dustbins and choked drains are causing severe inconvenience to the public. The garbage buildup has led to concerns about public health and safety, with stray cattle and dogs feeding on the open waste.

Despite the presence of 1,000 permanent workers, around 1,000 daily wage workers, supervisors, malaria staff, garbage truck drivers, and sweepers on duty, the district is grappling with the challenge of unattended open garbage.

In Kurnool, the strike of CLAP vehicle drivers responsible for garbage collection has led to visible piles of garbage in various city localities. Approximately 98 drivers for 91 CLAP vehicles, engaged by the Andhra Pradesh State Government from January 2020, are protesting against irregular salary payments by the agency responsible for vehicle maintenance.

Despite the KMC consistently paying its bills, the agency’s failure to meet salary obligations has prompted the drivers’ association to protest, demanding regular payments and immediate action against the agency.

Moreover, sanitation workers in Yemmiganur and Guduru municipalities are also on strike, advocating for job regularisation and the release of pending salaries.

CITU Kurnool secretary MD Anji Babu, leading the protest, highlighted the need to offer immediate work to all CLAP drivers and ensure regular and timely salary payments.

Municipal workers demand salary hike

The municipal outsourcing sanitation workers commenced their strike on December 16, urging the government to address long-pending issues, including the regularisation of employment, increase of salaries and equal pay for equal work, as agreed upon after the 2019 regime change.

