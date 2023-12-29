Home States Andhra Pradesh

GO 2283: AP govt files plea against interim order

Special Government Pleader Chintala Suman sought the hearing of the appeal as an urgent lunch motion petition.

Published: 29th December 2023 12:07 PM

Andhra High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government decided to go for an appeal against the interim order issued by the single judge bench headed by Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu with regard to setting up of camp offices in Visakhapatnam for monitoring development of North Andhra. It sought permission of the AP High Court for filing an appeal.

Special Government Pleader Chintala Suman sought the hearing of the appeal as an urgent lunch motion petition. Permitting the appeal, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao said the appeal will be heard on Tuesday.

Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi managing trustee G Tirupati Rao and Rajadhani farmers M Srinivasa Rao and V Manoharam challenged the GO 2283 issued by the government on November 22 to set up camp offices in Visakhapatnam.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the single judge bench issued ‘maintain status quo’ orders till the three-member bench takes up the hearing of the petition.

