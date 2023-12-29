Naidu sets himself 1 lakh majority target in next polls from Kuppam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has set himself a target of one lakh majority in his home constituency of Kuppam in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Addressing a large gathering at Gudupalle in Kuppam Assembly constituency on the first day of his three-day visit to the constituency, Naidu asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s show is over and only another 100 days are left for his regime.

Promising to implement the super six assurances as part of ‘Babu Surety Bhavishaythuku Guarantee’, the TDP chief said development of Kuppam has always been and always will be his responsibility.

“This time round, we will enhance dairy production three-fold. I always encourage dairy industry,” he said, while listing out his poll promises like free bus travel for women and unemployment allowance.

Highlighting his three-and-a-half decade efforts to transform Kuppam from a backward constituency to a developed one, he called upon the people to strive for 100 days for his victory in the elections for a bright future.

Earlier, addressing a meeting organised by the TDP Forum in Bengaluru enroute to Kuppam, he reiterated his only wish to see Telugu people emerge as number one in the new era. Naidu said earlier his slogan was ‘Think Globally, Act Locally’, but now it is ‘Think Globally, Act Globally’.

The TDP chief wished that the youth should grow to the level of not doing jobs, but providing employment to others.

“Telugus are setting up start-ups in almost all the countries,” the TDP chief said and wanted the whole community to be on top position in the world.

