Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, all eyes on Vizag East Assembly seat

MLC C Vamsi Krishna Yadav preferred the JSP as he made his political debut in the Praja Rajyam Party floated by Chiranjeevi in 2009.

Published: 29th December 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

election-voting-inked-finger-photo2

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The sudden exit of MLC C Vamsi Krishna Yadav, who joined the Jana Sena Party, has come as a jolt to the ruling YSRC in Visakhapatnam city, particularly in East constituency, as it is determined to wrest the seat from the TDP in the ensuing elections.

However, there is speculation on whether he will get a chance to contest the election on the JSP ticket as the party has already announced an alliance with the TDP, and keen to contest East and Bheemili constituencies.

Vamsi preferred the JSP as he made his political debut in the Praja Rajyam Party floated by Chiranjeevi in 2009.

With the YSRC’s decision to field Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana from East constituency to take on  Ramakrishna Babu of the TDP, Vamsi left the ruling party realising that his chances of entering the poll fray were bleak.

Now, the choice for Vamsi will be limited as it will largely depend on the seat sharing between TDP and JSP to contest the ensuing elections on JSP ticket from Vizag East.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizag East C Vamsi Krishna Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp