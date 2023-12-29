Now, all eyes on Vizag East Assembly seat

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The sudden exit of MLC C Vamsi Krishna Yadav, who joined the Jana Sena Party, has come as a jolt to the ruling YSRC in Visakhapatnam city, particularly in East constituency, as it is determined to wrest the seat from the TDP in the ensuing elections.

However, there is speculation on whether he will get a chance to contest the election on the JSP ticket as the party has already announced an alliance with the TDP, and keen to contest East and Bheemili constituencies.

Vamsi preferred the JSP as he made his political debut in the Praja Rajyam Party floated by Chiranjeevi in 2009.

With the YSRC’s decision to field Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana from East constituency to take on Ramakrishna Babu of the TDP, Vamsi left the ruling party realising that his chances of entering the poll fray were bleak.

Now, the choice for Vamsi will be limited as it will largely depend on the seat sharing between TDP and JSP to contest the ensuing elections on JSP ticket from Vizag East.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: The sudden exit of MLC C Vamsi Krishna Yadav, who joined the Jana Sena Party, has come as a jolt to the ruling YSRC in Visakhapatnam city, particularly in East constituency, as it is determined to wrest the seat from the TDP in the ensuing elections. However, there is speculation on whether he will get a chance to contest the election on the JSP ticket as the party has already announced an alliance with the TDP, and keen to contest East and Bheemili constituencies. Vamsi preferred the JSP as he made his political debut in the Praja Rajyam Party floated by Chiranjeevi in 2009.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With the YSRC’s decision to field Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana from East constituency to take on Ramakrishna Babu of the TDP, Vamsi left the ruling party realising that his chances of entering the poll fray were bleak. Now, the choice for Vamsi will be limited as it will largely depend on the seat sharing between TDP and JSP to contest the ensuing elections on JSP ticket from Vizag East. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp