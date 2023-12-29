Poor visibility in winter poses hazard, causes road accidents

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Very recently, two people were killed in a road accident on NH-16 near Marture in Bapatla district last week after a lorry collided with another parked lorry. This incident event highlights the growing concern of road accident deaths, particularly during the winter season, often attributed to heavy vehicles stationed on busy stretches.

Many accidents occur when car drivers fail to notice parked lorries, particularly in the early hours when thick fog further diminishes visibility. R Subramanyam, a lorry driver emphasises the importance of visible enforcement of regulations, suggesting that increased monitoring and penalties for traffic violations could instill fear among drivers.

He also advocated for the use of reflective tapes on all commercial and transport vehicles, mandated by law for obtaining a fitness certificate. In case of emergency parking, heavy vehicle drivers should signal caution to alert approaching drivers. To address these issues, highway authorities, police, and transport officials are collaborating to intensify patrolling on highways and conduct awareness programmes for drivers.

Bapatla police have identified 79 black spots and accident-prone areas on roads, implementing measures such as cautionary boards and speed breakers. Renovation efforts for damaged roads, increased patrolling, and road safety awareness campaigns in offices and educational institutions have contributed to a 15 per cent reduction in accidents in 2023. Official reports indicate 545 road accidents, with 265 people died and 325 people suffered injuries in this year.

Recognising drunk driving as a significant contributor to accidents, the police conducted a special drive, registering over 12,219 cases of open drinking in recent months. The police also registered over 1,740 cases of drunk and drive this year. Plans are underway to intensify efforts against drunk driving, imposing substantial fines to deter such behaviour and further prevent road mishaps.

Bapatla police identify 79 black spots

Bapatla district police have identified 79 black spots and accident-prone areas on roads, implementing measures such as cautionary boards and speed breakers. Renovation efforts for damaged roads, increased patrolling, and road safety awareness drives in educational institutions have contributed to a 15% reduction in accidents in 2023

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUNTUR: Very recently, two people were killed in a road accident on NH-16 near Marture in Bapatla district last week after a lorry collided with another parked lorry. This incident event highlights the growing concern of road accident deaths, particularly during the winter season, often attributed to heavy vehicles stationed on busy stretches. Many accidents occur when car drivers fail to notice parked lorries, particularly in the early hours when thick fog further diminishes visibility. R Subramanyam, a lorry driver emphasises the importance of visible enforcement of regulations, suggesting that increased monitoring and penalties for traffic violations could instill fear among drivers. He also advocated for the use of reflective tapes on all commercial and transport vehicles, mandated by law for obtaining a fitness certificate. In case of emergency parking, heavy vehicle drivers should signal caution to alert approaching drivers. To address these issues, highway authorities, police, and transport officials are collaborating to intensify patrolling on highways and conduct awareness programmes for drivers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bapatla police have identified 79 black spots and accident-prone areas on roads, implementing measures such as cautionary boards and speed breakers. Renovation efforts for damaged roads, increased patrolling, and road safety awareness campaigns in offices and educational institutions have contributed to a 15 per cent reduction in accidents in 2023. Official reports indicate 545 road accidents, with 265 people died and 325 people suffered injuries in this year. Recognising drunk driving as a significant contributor to accidents, the police conducted a special drive, registering over 12,219 cases of open drinking in recent months. The police also registered over 1,740 cases of drunk and drive this year. Plans are underway to intensify efforts against drunk driving, imposing substantial fines to deter such behaviour and further prevent road mishaps. Bapatla police identify 79 black spots Bapatla district police have identified 79 black spots and accident-prone areas on roads, implementing measures such as cautionary boards and speed breakers. Renovation efforts for damaged roads, increased patrolling, and road safety awareness drives in educational institutions have contributed to a 15% reduction in accidents in 2023 Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp