Prakasam recorded 15 per cent drop in road accidents in 2023: SP Malika Garg

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Continuous road safety measures taken in the Prakasam district yielded 13 per cent reduction of the road accidents in 2023 when compared to the previous year, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg.

He held a crime review bulletin of this year on Thursday and explained about the salient features of the annual report.

According to official report, a total of 811 road accident cases were reported in the district this year. Of them, 395 died in 354 fatal cases and 994 were injured in 457 non-fatal cases. Police booked 22,438 cases and imposed a fine of Rs 53.79 lakh through e-challan system.

Further, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and police seized 526.858 kg ganja worth Rs 42.14 lakh and arrested 148 accused in 33 cases. The police also registered 311 cases and seized 4,048.315 liters of DPL and NDPL worth Rs 32.55 lakh. The SP said that law and order in the district went well and number of accused were proven guilty in the court hearing through Good trial monitoring methods.

As many as 8,960 cases were disposed out of 10,036 cases. Regarding the property cases, the Prakasam district police recovered Rs 1.94 crore, which is 76 per cent, in 21 cases against the property worth Rs 2.57 crore lost in all 25 grave property cases reported in this year.

With the Good Trail Monitoring methods, over 97 cases were convicted in the courts against the identified 821 priority cases. Out of these, death sentence was awarded in one case, life sentence in 18 cases, 10 to 20 years imprisonment in three cases, five to 10 years imprisonment in eight cases, less than five years in 52 cases. The officials also discussed about various topics, including accidents, Spandana programme, FIRs, Disha SOS, missing children and others.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ONGOLE: Continuous road safety measures taken in the Prakasam district yielded 13 per cent reduction of the road accidents in 2023 when compared to the previous year, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg. He held a crime review bulletin of this year on Thursday and explained about the salient features of the annual report. According to official report, a total of 811 road accident cases were reported in the district this year. Of them, 395 died in 354 fatal cases and 994 were injured in 457 non-fatal cases. Police booked 22,438 cases and imposed a fine of Rs 53.79 lakh through e-challan system.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Further, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and police seized 526.858 kg ganja worth Rs 42.14 lakh and arrested 148 accused in 33 cases. The police also registered 311 cases and seized 4,048.315 liters of DPL and NDPL worth Rs 32.55 lakh. The SP said that law and order in the district went well and number of accused were proven guilty in the court hearing through Good trial monitoring methods. As many as 8,960 cases were disposed out of 10,036 cases. Regarding the property cases, the Prakasam district police recovered Rs 1.94 crore, which is 76 per cent, in 21 cases against the property worth Rs 2.57 crore lost in all 25 grave property cases reported in this year. With the Good Trail Monitoring methods, over 97 cases were convicted in the courts against the identified 821 priority cases. Out of these, death sentence was awarded in one case, life sentence in 18 cases, 10 to 20 years imprisonment in three cases, five to 10 years imprisonment in eight cases, less than five years in 52 cases. The officials also discussed about various topics, including accidents, Spandana programme, FIRs, Disha SOS, missing children and others. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp