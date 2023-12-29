YSRC confident of retaining Tirupati in 2024

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The ruling YSRC is confident of retaining Tirupati, one of the most important constituencies in Rayalaseema region, in the ensuing Assembly elections. Sitting MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has ensured development of Tirupati on infrastructure front.

Construction of 23 master plan roads has been taken up at a cost of Rs 100 crore. Srinivasa Setu, the elevated corridor, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 600 crore. Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Deputy Mayor, who is the probable YSRC candidate from Tirupati in the ensuing elections, is instrumental in implementing the master plan in the temple town.

As part of the Smart City Project, several other development works have also been executed in Tirupati.

“All these development initiatives will help YSRC retain the important seat in Rayalaseema comfortably,” opined a political analyst.

Highlighting the initiatives of the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) to develop Tirupati Assembly constituency on all fronts, Abhinay Reddy said, “We have been implementing a comprehensive plan to develop road infrastructure. The development of the master plan roads is a game-changer for the city, fostering speedy growth. There has already been a positive impact on easing traffic congestion in the city with the development of mast plan roads. The YSRC government has ensured a notable development in Tirupati, with a huge floating population.”

Besides developing world class infrastructure and improved sanitation in the city, the YSRC government has increased the salary of nearly 5,000 TTD contracts and outsourcing employees working Tirupati, besides allotting house sites to TTD employees.

Karunakar Reddy, a two-time MLA, who is now Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), is unlikely to enter the election fray in 2024.

The Tirupati assembly segment has a total electorate of 2,88,123. The YSRC swept the municipal corporation elections by winning 48 out of 50 divisions. Of the total, YSRC candidates in 22 divisions got elected unopposed.

Abhinay Reddy, who won unanimously from the fourth division, became Deputy Mayor. In fact, the YSRC leadership has announced Abhinay Reddy as the party candidate from Tirupati in the next elections.

On the other hand, TDP and Jana Sena Party aspirants have intensified their efforts to reach out to the people in the constituency. The TDP-JSP alliance is likely to field a strong candidate from Tirupati to wrest the seat from the YSRC, considering its importance in the entire Rayalaseema region.

However, the chances are bright for the YSRC to retain the Assembly seat as it is banking on infrastructure development, observed a political analyst.

