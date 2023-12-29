YSRC shifts Ushashri Charan to Penukonda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC leadership has asked Woman and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushashri Charan, a sitting MLA from Kalyandurg constituency in Anantapur district, to contest from Penukonda.

The development comes in the wake of the ruling party finalising a team for the 2024 Assembly elections. In a recent rejig, the YSRC had appointed new coordinators for 11 Assembly constituencies, following which at least four ministers were shifted to different seats.

Welcoming party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision, Ushashri Charan said, “I have been asked to contest from Penukonda. The party high command has decided to field a Boya community leader from Kalyandurg, considering the changing political equations.”

According to sources, the party has decided to move sitting MLA in Penukonda and former minister M Sankar Narayana to the Hindupur Parliament segment. It has also been learnt that Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav is likely to contest as an MLA from any of one of the constituencies in Kurnool district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC leadership has asked Woman and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushashri Charan, a sitting MLA from Kalyandurg constituency in Anantapur district, to contest from Penukonda. The development comes in the wake of the ruling party finalising a team for the 2024 Assembly elections. In a recent rejig, the YSRC had appointed new coordinators for 11 Assembly constituencies, following which at least four ministers were shifted to different seats. Welcoming party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision, Ushashri Charan said, “I have been asked to contest from Penukonda. The party high command has decided to field a Boya community leader from Kalyandurg, considering the changing political equations.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to sources, the party has decided to move sitting MLA in Penukonda and former minister M Sankar Narayana to the Hindupur Parliament segment. It has also been learnt that Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav is likely to contest as an MLA from any of one of the constituencies in Kurnool district. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp