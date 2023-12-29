Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC shifts Ushashri Charan to Penukonda

According to sources, the party has decided to move sitting MLA in Penukonda and former minister M Sankar Narayana to the Hindupur Parliament segment.

Published: 29th December 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC's KV Ushashri Charan

YSRC's KV Ushashri Charan (Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC leadership has asked Woman and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushashri Charan, a sitting MLA from Kalyandurg constituency in Anantapur district, to contest from Penukonda.

The development comes in the wake of the ruling party finalising a team for the 2024 Assembly elections. In a recent rejig, the YSRC had appointed new coordinators for 11 Assembly constituencies, following which at least four ministers were shifted to different seats.

Welcoming party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision, Ushashri Charan said, “I have been asked to contest from Penukonda. The party high command has decided to field a Boya community leader from Kalyandurg, considering the changing political equations.”

According to sources, the party has decided to move sitting MLA in Penukonda and former minister M Sankar Narayana to the Hindupur Parliament segment. It has also been learnt that Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav is likely to contest as an MLA from any of one of the constituencies in Kurnool district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ushashri Charan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp