Govt providing quality med services to poor: Mansukh L Mandaviya

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that the Central government is committed to a comprehensive approach towards developing the country’s health sector, Union Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya highlighted the integrated strategy aimed at providing quality medical services to the last person and the underprivileged in remote areas.

He participated in the inaugural event of integrated public health laboratories in Vijayawada and also laid the foundation stone for two critical care blocks and a Biosafety Level-3 (BSL-3) laboratory.

During the event, the Union Minister noted the allocation of Critical Care Blocks in NTR and Anakapalli districts, costing Rs 23.75 crore each. He said that additionally, seven integrated public health laboratories (IPHLs) were allocated in West Godavari, Prakasam, Vijayanagaram, Krishna, Annamayya, and Srikakulam, each costing Rs 1.25 crore.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to providing benefits to the underprivileged through initiatives like the PM Jan Ayushman Arogya Mandir (PMJAAM) scheme, offering Rs 5 lakh insurance, Mandaviya said that currently, 1.70 lakhs of PMJAAMs are serving people nationwide. Furthermore, he mentioned the availability of 10 medical tests at Village Wellness Centres and the significant increase in the number of medical colleges to 707 with 1.7 lakh MBBS seats within nine years.

The Minister underscored the importance of telemedical services, integrated labs, and genome sequencing labs in advancing healthcare services across the country.

Participating in the programme, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Vidadala Rajini announced that a total of 14 critical care blocks are being established across the State for Rs 350.25 crore. As many as 13 integrated public health laboratories are in progress, with a total investment of Rs 16.25 crore, she added. Rajini expressed gratitude for the central government’s cooperation in providing these state-of-the-art medical facilities.

Special Chief Secretary (HM&FW) MT Krishna Babu highlighted the State’s commitment to the health sector, citing an allocation of Rs 1,271.24 crore under PM-ABHIM. This substantial funding underscores the State’s dedication to advancing healthcare. Babu also noted the significant role played by 10,302 Village Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, established with an expenditure of Rs 1,692 crore, in ensuring health security in the State.

MPs Kesineni Nani and B Venkata Satyavathi, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, and others were present.

