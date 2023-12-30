Guntur witnesses 74% conviction rate in 2023

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the effective execution of a conviction-based court trail monitoring system, the Guntur district witnessed a huge rise in conviction rate by 73.87% this year compared to 48% in 2022, said Guntur SP Arif Hafeez at the year-end conference here on Friday.

Arif Hafeez, Guntur SP I Express

He said as many as 8,017 cases have been filed in 2023 and a total of 4,554 cases have been convicted out of 6,165 cases. Out of the total 22 property lost cases reported stolen property worth `2.31 crore has been recovered.

The district witnessed a rise in murder cases from 38 in 2022 to 45 in 2023. As many as 101 rape cases have been reported and 153 POCSO cases in 2023.

Crimes against women decreased in 2023 as 1,496 cases were reported against 1,761 in 2022. With many initiatives taken by the police department, road accidents witnessed a slight dip as 323 fatal and 635 non-fatal road accidents were reported.

While 343 people died, 907 persons suffered injuries. With increased awareness, 33 cyber offences have been reported. The police filed 408 excise cases and arrested 442 accused 113 NDPS Act cases were reported and 256 were arrested. Over 585 kgs of ganja have been seized in 2023.

