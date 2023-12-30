Krishna district records 13% drop in crime rate

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district has experienced a 13 per cent reduction in its overall crime rate this year, encompassing crimes against women, property offences, bodily offenses, road accidents, and white-collar offenses.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Palle Joshua addressed the annual district crime meeting held in Machilipatnam on Friday, attributing the decline to effective community policing, awareness programmes, and the proficient management of Mahila Police in village services. The total number of registered cases this year stands at 9,404 compared to 10,845 in 2022, marking a significant 13.2 per cent drop in the crime rate.

Highlighting specific crime statistics, Joshua pointed out a decrease in bodily offenses and riots this year, crediting various safety initiatives for the public’s well-being. Instances of crime against women also saw a decline, with 1,284 cases reported this year compared to 1,617 cases in the previous year. SP Joshua emphasised the swift registration of cases related to atrocities against women and children, aiming to deter culprits and send a resolute message about the consequences of their actions. He underscored the success of conviction-based policing and visible policing, instilling public confidence that grievances would be promptly addressed.

Additionally, the district resolved 34,089 pending cases through five successful Lok Adalats in the current year. Noteworthy statistics for 2023 include an overall reduction in bodily offenses, with 27 murders reported compared to 29 in 2022. Property offenses saw decreases in thefts (436 in 2023 compared to 457 in 2022) and burglaries (102 in 2023 compared to 113 in 2022). Road accidents, crimes against women, POCSO cases, SC/ST cases, cybercrimes, and NDPS cases were also reported, with the district showcasing proactive measures in tackling these issues.

Regarding convictions, the district achieved success with 64 cases, including life imprisonment, 20 years and above sentences, 10 years, seven years, and below five years, demonstrating effective law enforcement.The Dial 100 response time was reduced to 11 minutes from the previous 14 minutes.

