Home States Andhra Pradesh

OMC chief inspects sanitation works amid strike

In this regard, OMC chief M Venkateswara Rao inspected the garbage works in the city along with other department officials and also with daily wage workers and permanent staff.

Published: 30th December 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

FILE: Ongole Municipal Corporation Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Amidst the ongoing strike by sanitation workers, the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) authorities are focusing on special measures to clean the garbage piles accumulated across the city limits.

The workers who are on strike, creating problems and trying to halt the regular sanitation duties by blocking the other workers.

In this regard, OMC chief M Venkateswara Rao inspected the garbage works in the city along with other department officials and also with daily wage workers and permanent staff. He said that the OMC is focusing on special plans to take up sanitation works across the city with the daily wage workers and other workers.

He said, “We have 762 sanitation workers in the OMC limits and out of them 681 are contract/ out-source municipal sanitation workers and 81 are permanent employees of the OMC. At present, only 81 permanent sanitation workers are attending duties regularly and with an alternative special action plan, we have taken 100 daily wage workers and now all 181 workers are attending the sanitation works in the Ongole civic body limits.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ongole Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp