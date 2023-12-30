OMC chief inspects sanitation works amid strike

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Amidst the ongoing strike by sanitation workers, the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) authorities are focusing on special measures to clean the garbage piles accumulated across the city limits.

The workers who are on strike, creating problems and trying to halt the regular sanitation duties by blocking the other workers.

In this regard, OMC chief M Venkateswara Rao inspected the garbage works in the city along with other department officials and also with daily wage workers and permanent staff. He said that the OMC is focusing on special plans to take up sanitation works across the city with the daily wage workers and other workers.

He said, “We have 762 sanitation workers in the OMC limits and out of them 681 are contract/ out-source municipal sanitation workers and 81 are permanent employees of the OMC. At present, only 81 permanent sanitation workers are attending duties regularly and with an alternative special action plan, we have taken 100 daily wage workers and now all 181 workers are attending the sanitation works in the Ongole civic body limits.”

