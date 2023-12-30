Pawan Kalyan sacrificing political career for Naidu: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

BHIMAVARAM: Terming JSP chief Pawan Kalyan ‘Tyaga Raju’ (king of sacrifices), Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mocked the actor-politician for sacrificing his political ambitions for TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Jagan was speaking during a programme to disburse Rs 584 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena in Bhimavaram on Friday.

Stating that the amount was released towards the total fee reimbursement of 8,09,039 students for the July-September 2023 quarter, he pointed out that so far Rs 11,900 crore has been reimbursed under Vidya Deevena and Rs 4,275 crore under Vasathi Deevena to benefit 27.61 lakh students.

“The government has incurred Rs 18,576 crore under these two schemes. We have also cleared arrears to the tune of Rs 1,777 crore, that were left pending by the previous TDP rule,” he said.

Reiterating that only education can change the course of a country and the people for good, he said his government has initiated revolutionary changes in the education sector by spending a sum of Rs 73,417 crore over four years.

In a scathing attack on Pawan, who had unsuccessfully contested from Bhimavaram in the 2019 Assembly elections, he sought to know “how the actor-politician would work with Naidu for 15 years in politics if he could not commit to his wife for more than three years”.

Urging the public to choose the YSRC over the TDP-JSP alliance in the next elections, he accused Naidu of deceiving the people and lacking credibility among the masses. Further, he criticised Pawan for not having a permanent address in Andhra Pradesh.

Pointing out that the ruling YSRC has so far disbursed Rs 2,45,000 crore under various DBT schemes, the Chief Minister alleged, “Despite working for 14 years as chief minister, Naidu has no achievements to his credit. He spent the entire tenure pursuing the policy of plunder, stash and devour.”Accusing the TDP chief of working with a gang of thieves and being inconsiderate to the poor, he sought to know how he could help the people.

“Package star (referring to Pawan) is the only party president in the entire country who wants someone else to become the Chief Minister,” he said in a jibe against the JSP chief.Jagan also mocked TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra and said, “People in all villages from Kuppam to Ichchapuram (walkathon route) will only remember the village secretariats, volunteer system, RBKs, pension door delivery, village clinics, family doctors, Mahila Police, Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha and free power supply to farmers, implemented by my government.”

Elaborating on the initiatives taken in the last four-and-a-half years, he said the government has distributed 35 lakh house site pattas to the poor and is building 22 lakh houses, besides building 17 new medical colleges, four new ports and 10 fishing harbours. He added that farmers and the poor were given full ownership rights for over 35 lakh acres after removing them from 22A.

“The TDP and JSP are now trying to cheat the people with a joint manifesto comprising false promises as they have no guts to contest independently in the elections and release separate manifestoes,” the Chief Minister claimed and urged the public to save the State from their evil designs in the next elections.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHIMAVARAM: Terming JSP chief Pawan Kalyan ‘Tyaga Raju’ (king of sacrifices), Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mocked the actor-politician for sacrificing his political ambitions for TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. Jagan was speaking during a programme to disburse Rs 584 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena in Bhimavaram on Friday. Stating that the amount was released towards the total fee reimbursement of 8,09,039 students for the July-September 2023 quarter, he pointed out that so far Rs 11,900 crore has been reimbursed under Vidya Deevena and Rs 4,275 crore under Vasathi Deevena to benefit 27.61 lakh students.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The government has incurred Rs 18,576 crore under these two schemes. We have also cleared arrears to the tune of Rs 1,777 crore, that were left pending by the previous TDP rule,” he said. Reiterating that only education can change the course of a country and the people for good, he said his government has initiated revolutionary changes in the education sector by spending a sum of Rs 73,417 crore over four years. In a scathing attack on Pawan, who had unsuccessfully contested from Bhimavaram in the 2019 Assembly elections, he sought to know “how the actor-politician would work with Naidu for 15 years in politics if he could not commit to his wife for more than three years”. Urging the public to choose the YSRC over the TDP-JSP alliance in the next elections, he accused Naidu of deceiving the people and lacking credibility among the masses. Further, he criticised Pawan for not having a permanent address in Andhra Pradesh. Pointing out that the ruling YSRC has so far disbursed Rs 2,45,000 crore under various DBT schemes, the Chief Minister alleged, “Despite working for 14 years as chief minister, Naidu has no achievements to his credit. He spent the entire tenure pursuing the policy of plunder, stash and devour.”Accusing the TDP chief of working with a gang of thieves and being inconsiderate to the poor, he sought to know how he could help the people. “Package star (referring to Pawan) is the only party president in the entire country who wants someone else to become the Chief Minister,” he said in a jibe against the JSP chief.Jagan also mocked TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra and said, “People in all villages from Kuppam to Ichchapuram (walkathon route) will only remember the village secretariats, volunteer system, RBKs, pension door delivery, village clinics, family doctors, Mahila Police, Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha and free power supply to farmers, implemented by my government.” Elaborating on the initiatives taken in the last four-and-a-half years, he said the government has distributed 35 lakh house site pattas to the poor and is building 22 lakh houses, besides building 17 new medical colleges, four new ports and 10 fishing harbours. He added that farmers and the poor were given full ownership rights for over 35 lakh acres after removing them from 22A. “The TDP and JSP are now trying to cheat the people with a joint manifesto comprising false promises as they have no guts to contest independently in the elections and release separate manifestoes,” the Chief Minister claimed and urged the public to save the State from their evil designs in the next elections. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp