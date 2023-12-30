Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Strict action taken to control violence in Palnadu’: SP Ravishankar Reddy

Published: 30th December 2023

Ravishankar Reddy, Palnadu SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the implementation of improved policing activities, the crime rate in Palnadu district declined by 5.64 per cent in 2023, said Palnadu district SP Ravishankar Reddy.

Disclosing the details at the year-end crime review conference on Friday, SP said that as many as 4,546 cases have been filed in 2023. The conviction rate increased from 34.6 per cent in 2022 to 66 per cent in 2023. Stringent measures had been implemented to control faction violence through the Palle Nidra programme, the SP said.

As many as 41 murders, 53 SC/ST cases, and 268 cases of crimes against women have been reported. As a result of special measures taken by the police including, identifying black spots, conducting frequent inspections, special awareness programmes, and traffic enforcement, the total number of road accidents in the district witnessed a dip of 24.7%.

As many as 26 POCSO cases have been reported in 2023, which was over 81 cases in 2022. With increasing awareness of cybercrimes, the number of cases decreased from 81 in 2022 to 19 in 2023, he added. A total of 9.04 lakh people in Palnadu district downloaded the Disha app and 4.29 lakh have registered in the app.

