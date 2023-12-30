TDP has no moral right to speak about BCs: BC Welfare Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna has said the TDP has no moral right to speak about Backward Classes.

“TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is no match to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when it comes to empowerment of BCs,’’ he asserted.

Speaking to the media hours after the TDP announced ‘Jayaho BC’ programme, Venugopala Krishna said AP had become the synonym for social empowerment of all sections under Jagan’s rule.

“The TDP chief, on the other hand, is the one who suppressed the BCs. Have you ever nominated a BC leader to the Rajya Sabha? You have confined BCs to their traditional crafts,’’ he alleged.

The BC Welfare Minister said Jagan had given 50% reservation to BCs even in market committees and more than 50% posts in various corporations thereby empowering them socially and politically.“The Backward Classes have got enlightened and that is why they confined Naidu to just 23 Assembly seats in the last elections,’’ he said and added that Nara Lokesh was made a minister in the previous TDP government by sidelining a BC leader.

Venugopala Krishna reminded that it was the TDP that had gone to the court against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s decision to give 34% reservation to BCs in the local bodies elections.

He further added that the TDP has now roped in another PK (Prashant Kishor) as one PK (Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan) is not enough for Lokesh to win the elections.

