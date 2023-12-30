TDP to launch ‘Jayaho BC’ programme from January 4

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Announcing that the TDP will launch ‘Jayaho BC’ programme on January 4 to know the problems of Backward Classes in the State, party general secretary Nara Lokesh has said it is planning to come up with a separate manifesto for their economic uplift.

Informing that the party will initially organise a workshop under the leadership of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss steps on how to move on ‘Jayaho BC’, he said meetings will be held in all Lok Sabha and Assembly segments and mandal headquarters.

After that, a massive State-level public meeting will be organised, where the separate election manifesto for BCs will be released, he said.

Stating that he personally came to know the problems of BCs during his Yuva Galam Padayatra, he said, “BCs mean not Backward Classes, but a strong segment.” Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, he described the TDP as the birthplace of the BCs and recalled how the party founder NT Rama Rao encouraged them by allocating key portfolios in his cabinet.While the former Chief Minister provided 24% reservation for the BCs, Naidu, who succeeded NTR, increased the quota to 34%, he mentioned.

Highlighting the budgetary allocation for BCs during the TDP regime and the welfare schemes launched for their economic uplift, Lokesh termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a traitor of BCs. Lokesh dared Jagan to allot the Assembly seats where the BCs can emerge victorious instead of the seats where they certainly get defeated.

Pulivendula Assembly and Kadapa Lok Sabha seats should be allotted to BCs, if Jagan is really committed to their political empowerment, he dared, adding that Mangalagiri Assembly seat has been allotted to a BC replacing Alla Ramakrishna Reddy as the YSRC’s winning chances in the changed political scenario are bleak now.Lokesh claimed that the TDP and the Jana Sena have excellent coordination in organising the ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ and other mass outreach programmes.

