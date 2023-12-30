YSRC govt enacted Titling Act only to grab lands in State, alleges Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of coming to power with the sole aim of looting the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the YSRC government enacted the AP Land Titling Act only to occupy the lands.

Addressing public meetings at Santhipuram and Rama Kuppam on the second day of his three-day visit to the Kuppam constituency, Naidu said, “Jagan is getting afraid of his certain defeat in the ensuing elections.”

Terming Kuppam a laboratory for the entire Telugu community, he recalled that the Israeli farm technology was first introduced in the segment. Elaborating on how he has developed Kuppam on all fronts, Naidu observed, “The YSRC government is so inefficient that even 13% of the remaining Handri-Neeva project works are not completed in five years.”Asking Jagan as to why he is neglecting the development of Kuppam, the TDP chief said Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy was more interested in looting the granite reserves in the region.

“The ruling YSRC leaders always think about how to rob the people, but not to do something good for the State. No action has been taken to curb large-scale illegal quarrying in the region. I will certainly recover all the looted amount from YSRC leaders,” Naidu asserted.

Naidu promised to solve all the people’s problems in the State soon after the TDP-JSP combine came to power in the ensuing elections.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of coming to power with the sole aim of looting the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the YSRC government enacted the AP Land Titling Act only to occupy the lands. Addressing public meetings at Santhipuram and Rama Kuppam on the second day of his three-day visit to the Kuppam constituency, Naidu said, “Jagan is getting afraid of his certain defeat in the ensuing elections.” Terming Kuppam a laboratory for the entire Telugu community, he recalled that the Israeli farm technology was first introduced in the segment. Elaborating on how he has developed Kuppam on all fronts, Naidu observed, “The YSRC government is so inefficient that even 13% of the remaining Handri-Neeva project works are not completed in five years.”Asking Jagan as to why he is neglecting the development of Kuppam, the TDP chief said Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy was more interested in looting the granite reserves in the region.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The ruling YSRC leaders always think about how to rob the people, but not to do something good for the State. No action has been taken to curb large-scale illegal quarrying in the region. I will certainly recover all the looted amount from YSRC leaders,” Naidu asserted. Naidu promised to solve all the people’s problems in the State soon after the TDP-JSP combine came to power in the ensuing elections. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp