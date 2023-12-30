YSRC govt initiatives ensured uplift of tribals: MP Goddeti Madhavi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In pursuit of its ‘Mission 175’, the ruling YSRC organised Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in the Araku Valley of Alluri Sitarama Raju district and in Anantapur Urban of Anantapur on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister (Minorities Welfare) SB Amzath Basha, Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushashri Charan, MPs Talari Rangaiah and Goddeti Madhavi, MLAs Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Perni Nani, Karanam Dharmasri and others participated in the bus yatra, creating awareness among the people about the welfare and development initiatives of the YSRC government in the State.

Madhavi said, “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has prioritised tribal welfare. Under the visionary leadership of Jagan, the government has established a tribal university and tribal engineering college in Salur. The State government has also set up a medical college in Paderu and enhanced the medical infrastructure in the region. This is a big boon to the Agency areas and something that was not even in the minds of the previous TDP regime.”

Araku MLA Chetti Palguna said the State government installed 200 cell towers to enhance communication services in Agency areas.“To address road connectivity challenges in villages bordering Odisha, the government has taken up the construction of 18 bridges at a cost of Rs 56 crore. The YSRC government has not only granted land pattas to 39,450 tribals, but also ensured their agricultural well-being through a well thought out farmer assurance programme,” he explained.

Participating in Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Anantapur, local MLA Venkatarami Reddy said, “Under Jagan’s leadership, the State government has and will continue to implement welfare schemes for the uplift of the marginalised sections. The opposition can only dream of trying to compete with Jagan’s welfare schemes, but not in reality.”

“The government has extended welfare benefits worth Rs 400 crore to people in the Assembly constituency. In addition, Rs 800 crore has been allocated for infrastructure overhaul in the last four-and-a-half years,’’ he highlighted, and added it is a remarkable feat that Jagan is taking up welfare along with development to achieve rapid growth.Perni Nani hailed Jagan for rendering social justice to Backward Classes by giving priority to them in nominated posts.

