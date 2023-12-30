Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC, TDP lock horns in Gurazala

Sitting YSRC MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and former TDP MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao are at loggerheads to show their strength in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Published: 30th December 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh. (Photo | EPS)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the ruling YSRC is determined to make a clean sweep by winning all the seven Assembly constituencies in Palnadu for the second consecutive time in the ensuing elections, the political heat in Gurazala has intensified.

Sitting YSRC MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and former TDP MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao are at loggerheads to show their strength in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Yarapathineni won the Assembly seat in 1994, 2009 and 2014. Kasu, grandson of former CM Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, with a strong political background in Narasaraopet, was fielded against Yarapathineni from Gurazala by the YSRC in the last elections. Local YSRC leader and former MLA Janga Krishna Murthy, who lost the election in 2014, extended his support to Kasu and he won with a big majority. Later, Janga was made an MLC.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra, which covered most of Palnadu region, rejuvenated the party cadre after the defeat in the last elections.

As the YSRC has emphasized social justice and political empowerment of BCs as part of its ‘Mission 175’, Janga, who hails from a Backward Class community, is a strong contender to Kasu now.

Meanwhile, Kasu has staked his claim for the YSRC ticket, quoting a survey report that he has 61% public support in the constituency. “Anybody can expect and hope to get the YSRC ticket, but the decision of the party leadership will be final and it should be welcomed by all,” he opined. “Even if there is a change in candidates of the ruling and opposition parties in the ensuing polls,  Gurazala, a key constituency in Palnadu, is set to witness a tough fight,” observed a political analyst.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp