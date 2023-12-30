YSRC, TDP lock horns in Gurazala

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the ruling YSRC is determined to make a clean sweep by winning all the seven Assembly constituencies in Palnadu for the second consecutive time in the ensuing elections, the political heat in Gurazala has intensified.

Sitting YSRC MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and former TDP MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao are at loggerheads to show their strength in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Yarapathineni won the Assembly seat in 1994, 2009 and 2014. Kasu, grandson of former CM Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, with a strong political background in Narasaraopet, was fielded against Yarapathineni from Gurazala by the YSRC in the last elections. Local YSRC leader and former MLA Janga Krishna Murthy, who lost the election in 2014, extended his support to Kasu and he won with a big majority. Later, Janga was made an MLC.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra, which covered most of Palnadu region, rejuvenated the party cadre after the defeat in the last elections.

As the YSRC has emphasized social justice and political empowerment of BCs as part of its ‘Mission 175’, Janga, who hails from a Backward Class community, is a strong contender to Kasu now.

Meanwhile, Kasu has staked his claim for the YSRC ticket, quoting a survey report that he has 61% public support in the constituency. “Anybody can expect and hope to get the YSRC ticket, but the decision of the party leadership will be final and it should be welcomed by all,” he opined. “Even if there is a change in candidates of the ruling and opposition parties in the ensuing polls, Gurazala, a key constituency in Palnadu, is set to witness a tough fight,” observed a political analyst.

