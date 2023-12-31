Dissidence on rise against Deputy CM in GD Nellore

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Differences within the YSRC have reached a boiling point ahead of the upcoming elections in the Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency. Dissident YSRC leaders have ‘revolted’ against Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy. The dissident leaders from five mandals of GD Nellore constituency, represented by Narayana Swamy, tried to meet Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in Tirupati on Saturday.

The purpose of their meeting was to complain against the Deputy CM and request the YSRC leadership not allow Narayana Swamy to contest again from GD Nellore in the 2024 elections. There has been growing discontent for a long time among the YSRC local leaders against Narayana Swamy, leading to fissures and the formation of groups in the constituency.

On the other hand, the tussle for supremacy over party affairs between former MP M Gnanendra Reddy and Narayana Swamy is also seen as a reason for the rebellion against the latter.

