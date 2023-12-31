Home States Andhra Pradesh

No truth in TDP campaign on unemployment in Andhra Pradesh: YSRC

Addressing a gathering at Tadikonda in Guntur district as part of Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra, MLA Mekathoti Sucharita denounced the TDP’s false propaganda on the lack of employment opportunities.

Published: 31st December 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

A large number of people took part in the YSRC bus yatra in Nandyal | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Participating in Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Narsipatnam on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu said, “The YSRC government has developed the Assembly constituency as a model one in the last four-and-a-half years.”

"During the previous TDP regime, former MLA Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu had confined himself to his house without developing the constituency. Unlike, the TDP MLA, YSRC legislator P Uma Sankara Ganesh is dedicated to the people’s cause," he added.

Addressing a gathering at Tadikonda in Guntur district as part of Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra, MLA Mekathoti Sucharita denounced the TDP’s false propaganda on the lack of employment opportunities for the youth in the State. “The YSRC government has provided 1.5 lakh permanent government jobs to BC, SC, ST and minority communities through the secretariat system in the State,” she highlighted. The YSRC government has extended welfare benefits worth `700 crore to one lakh families in Tadikonda Assembly constituency, she added.

Commenting on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s assertions about developing an airport in Kuppam, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh remarked, “Naidu, is famous for deceiving the people, but not fulfilling his commitments. Now, he is again making false promises.”

TAGS
YSRC TDP Andhra Pradesh

