Pulivendula case: former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter files plea in Andhra Pradesh HC

Published: 31st December 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking dismissal of the case registered against them by Pulivendula police on the direction of Pulivendula court, former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter N Sunitha and her husband N Rajasekhara Reddy filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

They urged the court to issue interim stay orders not to proceed with Pulivendula court directions till the final verdict is out in the case.

Based on the complaint from Krishna Reddy, personal assistant of Vivekananda Reddy that Sunitha and her husband along with CBI officer Ramsingh had mentally and physically harassed him, Pulivendula court conducted a trial and ordered that a case be registered against them. Following the court order, a case was registered against them and the chargesheet was filed.

