RINL restarts Blast Furnace-3 to increase hot metal output

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a significant turnaround for Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Atul Bhatt, CMD of RINL, lit up Blast Furnace-3 on Saturday. It is a pivotal step towards the rejuvenation of RINL’s operations and a testament to its commitment to growth and excellence.

Atul Bhatt described the occasion as a landmark day in the company’s journey. He aptly named the Blast Furnace-3 as ‘Annapurna’, symbolising the abundance and prosperity it is poised to bring to RINL’s future endeavours. He expressed confidence that Annapurna will bring prosperity, joy and happiness to RINL and its family members.

Atul Bhatt thanked Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the entire Steel Ministry for their inspiration and support towards the turnaround plan of RINL. He also thanked all the stakeholders and business associates of RINL, who all collectively made the restarting of Blast Furnace-3 happen. The CMD congratulated the Blast Furnace collective for the spectacular performance despite several constraints.

“RINL has shown the world how to produce the best quality steel despite raw material crunch. This day is a historic day in the history of RINL as we have lit up the Blast Furnace-3,” he added. As part of the auspicious ceremony, Atul Bhatt and AK Bagchi, Director (Projects) and Additional Charge Director (Operations), performed the traditional puja and offered prayers before officially lighting up Blast Furnace-3.

The festive atmosphere enveloped the entire RINL family, creating an ambience of celebration and optimism. The event not only signifies a technological achievement but also stands as a testament to RINL’s commitment to its workforce, stakeholders, and the communities it serves.

He said RINL remains dedicated to its vision of becoming a frontrunner in the steel industry, and the successful lighting of Blast Furnace-3 propels the organisation closer to achieving this ambitious goal. The restarting of BF-3 Annapurna will help in increasing hot metal production by about 2 million tonnes per year and result in an increased sales turnover of Rs 500 crore per month.

R Mohanty, CGM (Iron), U Sridhar, CGM (Maintenance & Mills), Uddam Nag, GM (BF-1), RINL senior officials, representatives of trade unions and staff were present.

