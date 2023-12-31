YS Sharmila set to join Cong soon, announces Congress party president Gidugu Rudraraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YS Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of current Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is set to join the Congress soon, State Congress party president Gidugu Rudraraju announced on Saturday. Further, he also welcomed all leaders who will join the Grand Old Party with her.

According to sources, Sharmila will most likely join the party on January 3 or 7, after she visits New Delhi. She is likely to be made Andhra Pradesh Congress party president or she may be appointed as the party’s star campaigner for the 2024 Assembly elections, sources added.

It may be noted that the APCC had discussed the role that Sharmila would play in the Assembly elections during the recently held meeting of the AICC coordination committee in New Delhi. One of the suggestions that was reportedly made during the meeting was to field her as the party’s candidate from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, which was earlier held by her father, uncle, brother and now cousin.

Amidst reports of Sharmila joining the Congress, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who recently resigned from his post and the primary membership of the YSRC, also announced that he will be joining Jagan’s sister. RK had reportedly met Sharmila after resigning from the YSRC and discussed political developments in the State.

Meanwhile, Rudraraju said he would soon meet former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who had recently joined the BJP. He explained that he would also call on all leaders who either left the Congress or were inactive following the bifurcation of the State, urging them to join the party and contribute to its revival in the State. He added he is in touch with MLAs, MPs and MLCs of both ruling and opposition parties and is hopeful of a positive outcome.

In other developments, AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge will conduct a meeting with all PCC chiefs in New Delhi on January 4. Later, the Congress in charge for AP Manickam Tagore will visit the State on January 8 and 9 to conduct a meeting with the party cadre at different levels.

