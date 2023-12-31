YSRC MLAs revolting against Jagan Mohan Reddy: TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the ruling YSRC as a sinking boat, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has predicted that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government will be dethroned in the coming elections. Addressing a public meeting at Mallanur village in Kuppam mandal of Chittoor district on the final day of his three-day visit to his home constituency, Naidu said the YSRC MLAs had started revolting against Jagan because of his indifferent attitude. All sections of people had become victims during the YSRC government.

“Good days will come to the State after the Assembly elections,” he asserted.

Promising to make his home constituency better and brighter, Naidu said, “I will make Kuppam a horticulture hub. I will arrange transportation facilities to export our home-grown vegetables to other countries. I will also make Kuppam an education hub.”

Earlier in the day, Naidu unveiled the statue of Bhakta Kanakadasa, and announced that the birth anniversary of Kanakadasa will be celebrated as a State festival once the TDP returns to power.

Mentioning how he has developed various parts of Kuppam Assembly segment, the TDP chief said he will encourage Kurubas politically, socially and economically once the TDP forms the next government. A member from the community will be inducted into the TTD Trust Board, he said.

