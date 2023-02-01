Home States Andhra Pradesh

After Kotamreddy’s ‘revolt’, YSRC set to appoint new incharge

If he expresses his willingness, Giridhar Reddy may be the YSRC candidate from the segment in the next elections against his brother Sridhar Reddy.

YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.(File Photo | EXPRESS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: With a few ruling YSRC legislators alleging phone tapping and reduction in security, the political heat in Nellore has increased. Phone tapping has become a hot topic among political circles after Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy’s allegation that his mobile phones were being tapped. The YSRC leadership has also taken his allegations seriously.

YSRC regional incharge Balineni Srinivasa Reddy reached Nellore on Tuesday to review the political situation as the MLAs’ charges raised apprehensions among other legislators. According to political analysts, Sridhar Reddy may leave the YSRC and join the TDP and the party leadership is planning to appoint YSRC Seva Dal State president and Sridhar Reddy’s brother Giridhar Reddy as incharge of Nellore Rural constituency.

If he expresses his willingness, Giridhar Reddy may be the YSRC candidate from the segment in the next elections against his brother Sridhar Reddy. According to sources, Giridhar Reddy is not willing to take up the party responsibility. The YSRC is also exploring other options to counter Sridhar Reddy by entrusting the party responsibility to someone who has considerable hold in Nellore Rural segment. “The YSRC leadership has supported Sridhar Reddy in all aspects.

We are closely observing the situation in the constituency. There is no truth in the MLA’s allegation of phone tapping. Sridhar Reddy seems to have decided to shift his loyalties to the TDP and made such adverse remarks against the YSRC. We will appoint a new incharge for Nellore Rural constituency soon,” Balineni sai

