GMC readies an action plan to develop local parks in Guntur city

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With an aim to achieve green and healthy Guntur, GMC is determined to develop parks and provide sufficient lung space in the city, said Civic chief Kirthi Chekuri on Tuesday. She along with Guntur east constituency MLA Musthafa, and deputy mayor Shaik Sajeela inaugurated a newly constructed Lal Jaan Bhasha park with Rs 37.67 lakh at Ponnur Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Civic chief said in order to provide a healthy and pleasant space for the citizens, a park with all the facilities including a walking track, an open gym and for kids a gaming zone was constructed.

She also said that an action plan is prepared to develop all the local parks across the city. Meanwhile, officials are also planning to construct a swimming pool in the Guntur east constituency and construction works would start soon.

“The development and renovation works at Gandhi Park are at brisk pace and an executive engineer-level officer has been appointed to review the progress of works regularly and finish them within the stipulated time,” said Civic chief Kirthi Chekuri.

After being ignored for several years, GMC is taking an initiative to develop parks across the city is laudable, said MLA Musthafa. GMC engineering department officials, local corporators and others were also present.

