LIDCAP to set up two footwear manufacturing units in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Department of Social Welfare through the Leather Industries Development Corporation of A.P.Ltd (LIDCAP) announced on Tuesday to set up two footwear manufacturing units in the State with an outlay of Rs 11.50 crore.

Speaking on the footwear manufacturing units, Minister of Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said that they would set up LIDCAP in Yadavale in Racherla mandal of Prakasam district and Vellaturu of G Kondur mandal in NTR district.

Stating that all the necessary procedures for starting those units have been completed, and also through LIDCAP, 300 youth would be provided training in leather products manufacturing at the cost of Rs 1 crore.

The Minister said 29,272 SC farmers engaged in nature farming will be extended aid under PM Ajay scheme. Officials were also directed to provide them with farming kits. He discussed the progress of various programmes, which were under implementation by using SC Corporation finance and under PM Ajay scheme.

