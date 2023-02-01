Home States Andhra Pradesh

LIDCAP to set up two footwear manufacturing units in Andhra

The Minister said 29,272 SC farmers engaged in nature farming will be extended aid under PM Ajay scheme.

Published: 01st February 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Department of Social Welfare through the Leather Industries Development Corporation of A.P.Ltd (LIDCAP) announced on Tuesday to set up two footwear manufacturing units in the State with an outlay of  Rs 11.50 crore.

Speaking on the footwear manufacturing units, Minister of Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said that they would set up LIDCAP in Yadavale in Racherla mandal of Prakasam district and Vellaturu of G Kondur mandal in NTR district.

Stating that all the necessary procedures for starting those units have been completed, and also through LIDCAP, 300 youth would be provided training in leather products manufacturing at the cost of Rs 1 crore.

The Minister said 29,272 SC farmers engaged in nature farming will be extended aid under PM Ajay scheme. Officials were also directed to provide them with farming kits. He discussed the progress of various programmes, which were under implementation by using SC Corporation finance and under PM Ajay scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Department of Social Welfare Leather Industries Development Corporation Footwear manufacturing unit
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp