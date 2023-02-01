New capital of Andhra; Opposition terms it a contempt of court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s announcement that the capital will be shifted to Visakhapatnam soon evoked a vehement response from the Opposition TDP, which described it as nothing but contempt of court. In a video message released to the media soon after the CM’s speech at Delhi meeting, TDP State president K Atchannaidu demanded to know how can Jagan announce Vizag as the capital when the issue is still pending in the court.

“Till 2019, Jagan stated that Amaravati was the only capital and that he had even constructed his house in the capital city and assured Amaravati farmers of justice. After coming to the power, he came up with the three capital proposal to create a rift among regions and people in the State and raised curtains to a new drama,” Atchannaidu said and added that it is all a ploy to divert the people’s attention from the controversies surrounding him, his family and the party.

Atchannaidu recalled the High Court’s ruling that the Legislative Assembly has no powers to change the State capital. He maintained that no one has asked for Visakhapatnam as the State capital. “It is a YSRC’s ploy to loot the valuable land in Visakhapatnam as the ruling party leaders have already grabbed land worth Rs 40,000 crore,” he alleged.

TDP leader Payyavula Keshav said the CM’s announcement is only to divert the attention of people from the CBI inquiry into his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, which has gained pace and new ‘characters’ are being exposed. “How can Jagan make such announcement when the mater is subjudice?” the TDP leader questioned.

Meanwhile, both the CPI and the CPM issued statements condemning the announcement of the CM at an outreach programme organised with diplomats and industrialists. “This is a clear contempt of the court. In fact, the Andhra Pradesh government has withdrawn the bill on the three capital proposal. Now, the CM’s announcement is contradictory to it. This is the high point of Jagan’s dictatorial attitude,” observed CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna.

Echoing the opinion, CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao said Jagan’s announcement is betrayal of Amaravati farmers’ trust in the YSRC government. “Shifting of the CM’s office to Vizag is only meant for increasing the real estate speculation. The move will in no way help development of Uttarandhra. If the government is sincere, it should give more funds for the development of the backward region,” he said.

State BJP president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday reiterated that the party is committed to Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Reacting to Jagan’s announcement on shifting of the capital, he said the Centre had given `6,000 crore for the development of capital after Jagan accepted the proposal of Amaravati as the State capital as an Opposition Leader in the Assembly. “Now, Jagan is playing a political game in the name of three capitals,” Veerraju alleged.

