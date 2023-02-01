Security beefed up at Srisailam ahead of Shivaratri festivities

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple of Srisailam in Nandyal district have geared up for the smooth conduct of Shivaratri Brahmotsavam. The eleven-day Bramotsavams will be organised from February 11 to 21.

On Tuesday, district collector Manajir Jeelani Samoon along with district SP K Raghuveer Reddy, temple executive officer S Lavanna, and trust board chairman S Chakrapani Reddy held a special meeting and took stocks of the arrangements of the Brahmotsavams.

The collector told the RTC officials to arrange special buses to Srisailam from various places as per requirement. He further told the officials concerned to concentrate on accommodations, drinking water, shelters, sanitation, food provisions, queue lines and traffic issues. He also ordered tightening up the security to avoid any untoward incidents and cancel all arjitha sevas, including Abhisekham, Archana and Linga Darshan.

